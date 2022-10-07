The elusive man-eating tiger that has killed two persons in the last two days in the West Champaran district of Bihar taking the total number of victims to seven in the last two months has been ordered to be eliminated. The forest department has given a shoot-at-sight order to the man-eater of Bagahan Tiger Reserve in Bihar that has been giving sleepless nights not only to the forest department but to the villagers of several hamlets in and around the forest. More than 150 forest officials and wildlife rescuers are searching for the big cat which is on the prowl along Harnatard and Chiutaha forest ranges under the Bagaha sub-division on the fringes of the tiger reserve. Hyderabad- based sharpshooter Nawab Shafath Ali Khan has also been roped in to capture the man-eater tiger. Selfie With Tiger! Group of Men Try To Take Pictures With the Wild Beast Crossing Road in Madhya Pradesh’s Panna Tiger Reserve; Viral Video Irks Netizens

