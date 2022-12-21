A video has surfaced from Siwan in Bihar which shows a man celebrating the performance of the 2 girls dancing on stage by opening fire. The incident is reported to come under the Daronda police and there hasn’t been any report of Police probe yet. The video shows two women dancing to a bhojpuri song on a stage as a man in yellow t-shirt walks near the stage and starts dancing in celebration. The man then goes on to reach down his back and pull out a gun and opens fire in the air. The people and the dancers can be seen getting a little startled by the man’s actions, however, they further proceed to perform and dance again as the performance continues. Viral Video: Man Enters Bank With Hammer, Damages Counters and Attacks People in Bihar's Katihar; Arrested

Watch Video:

'मंच' पर डांसर... हर्ष फायरिंग और भोजपुरी गाने का तड़का! बिहार में इस तरही की तस्वीरें आम हो गई हैं. फायरिंग करने का ये वीडियो सीवान का है जो वायरल हो रहा है. सीवान के दरौंदा थाना क्षेत्र के रुकुंदीपुर के रैनी का बताया जा रहा है. Edited by @iajeetkumar pic.twitter.com/oLalbrDRuo — Prakash Kumar (@kumarprakash4u) December 21, 2022

