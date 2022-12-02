A new footage has surfaced on social media which shows a local man who was watching her live-stream coming to the rescue of the South Korean woman, Park Hyo-Jeong, who was molested by two men in Mumbai. The viral video shows the man telling the YouTuber that he was watching her live stream and rushed to the spot to help her. The viral video shows him speaking to the two suspects and pleading with them not to harass the woman. After the man intervenes, they finally leave, and she thanks him. The police have arrested both the accused. Viral Video: Korean Woman Harassed by Men in Mumbai's Khar While She Live Streams From City; Narrates Ordeal on Twitter

Watch Viral Video:

कोरियाई YouTuber को घटनास्थल पर तुरंत बचाने पहुंचा युवक ◆ युवक इस दौरान Live streaming देख रहा था, छेड़खानी देख तुरंत मौके पर पहुंच गया pic.twitter.com/lY43wEYTWR — News24 (@news24tvchannel) December 2, 2022

