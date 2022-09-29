A cloth merchant in UP's Baghpat was looted at gunpoint when few miscreants barged inside his shop at threatened to shoot. The miscreants robbed the shopowner of around Rs. 25,000. The incident took place at around 9:30 pm on Wednesday in a shop under Chhaprauli police station limits. Meanwhile, UP police are analysing the CCTV footage and a case is being registered into the matter, said police.

Watch Video:

