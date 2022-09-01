Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader in Mumbai was caught on camera slapping and thrashing an old woman when she objected to a poster being put up in front of her shop. In the video, an MNS worker in a white shirt is seen thrashing and abusing the woman. He also pushes her to the ground twice.

Watch Video Below:

#ArrestGoonArgile SHOCKING! [WATCH] MNS Neta caught on camera slapping an old woman when she objected to a poster being put up in front of her shop.@Shivani703 with details.#MNS #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/W1MM09Y0wc — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 1, 2022

