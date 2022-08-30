A video has surfaced online where a group of men can be seen partying in a boat on the Triveni Sangam of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers in Prayagraj. The group can be seen smoking hookah, and cooking meat on the boat while they record their act on their phone. The video now has gone viral, following which Question marks are being raised on the local administration.

Watch Video:

प्रयागराज : तीर्थ की जगह पर पार्टी, संगम की बीच नाव पर हुक्का पीते और चिकन पकाने का वीडियो वायरल pic.twitter.com/e2Lrfv4K70 — News24 (@news24tvchannel) August 30, 2022

