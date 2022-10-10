The Uttarakhand police SDRF on Monday rescued two trekkers stuck at the Shri Kedarnath-Ransi Village Trek under heavy snowfall and harsh conditions. Reportedly, the trekkers were unable to return due to bad health. Out 0f 10, 8 trekkers had returned safely. Video: Home Guard Jogendra Kumar, Deployed As Traffic Cop in Dehradun, Controls Vehicular Movement With His Unique Moves.

