A shocking video has emerged from Maharashtra's Pune where students of MIT college met with an accident in Purandar taluk. Two students died on the spot, while 5 were seriously injured after the accident. The injured are being treated at Sassoon Hospital. As per the reports, the youth were on their way to a temple in Narayanpur. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed nearby. In the video, the car can be seen losing control while taking a turn and ramming straight into a shop. UP Accident: Tractor-Trolley Falls Into Waterbody in Kanpur’s Ghatampur, Children Among 20 Dead (Watch Video).

Watch Video Here:

