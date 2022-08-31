A 19-year-old teen died in Malegaon reportedly after he suffered a heart attack while swimming. The incident, which took place on August 28, was caught on a CCTV camera and the video is going viral on social media. The deceased has been identified as Jayesh Bhavsar. In the viral video, the teenage is seen swimming in a pool. He suddenly becomes motionless. Two other boys are seen trying to bring him out of the swimming pool. Video of Men Partying on Boat Eating Chicken and Doing Hookah in Prayagraj's Holy Triveni Sangam Goes Viral.

Malegaon Youth Dies After Suffering Heart Attack in Swimming Pool:

Nashik 19 year old man who went swimming in swimming pool died of heart attack Heart Attack Reason: In recent times, many reports of heart attack in youth have come to the fore.Experts say that changing lifestyle,increasing stress levels, insomnia,lack of nutritious food and lack pic.twitter.com/DKc60viUuM — BHARAT GHANDAT (@BHARATGHANDAT2) August 30, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)