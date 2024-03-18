Congress MP Manish Tewari raised a privacy issue after receiving Viksit Bharat Sampark's message on WhatsApp. Tewari called it a blatant violation of the model code of conduct and the Right to Privacy. "Where did @GoI_MeitY get my mobile number from? Which database are they unauthorisedly accessing?" Sri Anandpur Sahib MP asked on X, formerly Twitter. Viksit Bharat Sampark WhatsApp Message: Netizens Receive Letter From PM Narendra Modi on WhatsApp Seeking Feedback and Suggestions.

Manish Tewari Raises Privacy Issue

.@ECISVEEP - This unsolicited WhatsApp message came at 12.09 AM today . It seems to be from @GoI_MeitY . Is this not a blatant violation of the both Model Code of Conduct & Right to Privacy. Where did @GoI_MeitY get my mobile number from ? Which database are they unauthorisedly… pic.twitter.com/MDvOhHrYcb — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) March 18, 2024

