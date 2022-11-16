Panic gripped locals when a giant python was seen in Secunderabad Rail Nilayam Park. Reportedly, the cleaning staff came to clean the premises at around 10 am. The staff then noticed a movement inside the garbage. When moved the garbage with sticks, they discovered the reptile. The 14-feet-long reptile was then rescued by the snake catchers and released in a safe habitat. Viral Video: Drunk Man Gets Bitten by Python While Going Fishing in Jharkhand.

14-Feet-Long Python Found While Cleaning Garbage:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)