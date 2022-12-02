A man was brutally thrashed by the public after he was allegedly caught molesting a girl. The video of his thrashing has gone viral on social media. The viral video shows him being brutally beaten, restrained and tied, and forced to shave off his head by the public after being caught molesting a girl. The incident was reported from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. In the video, the man can be seen crouching down on his knees as he covers his face while the public interrogate him. After the video went viral, the police came forward to inform the public that the police have taken cognisance of the matter and will be investigating the matter further. UP Shocker: School Teacher Thrashed by Three Youths for Opposing Eve-Teasing in Ambedkar Nagar, Three Anti-Romeo Squad Cops Suspended

Watch Viral Video:

महोदय, उपरोक्त प्रकरण थाना पुलिस के संज्ञान में है, आवश्यक कार्यवाही की जा रही है । — Call 112 (@112UttarPradesh) December 2, 2022

