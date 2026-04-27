Viral Video: Female ‘Delhi Police Cop’ Allegedly Caught Cheating by Husband; Seen Leaving Hotel With Another Man

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A purported video going viral on social media shows a man allegedly claiming to catch his wife, a Delhi woman police constable, with another man. In the clip, the man is heard saying that he caught his wife Preeti Singh, a woman constable with Delhi police, with another man as the two walked out of a hotel. The video also shows the man with the woman police constable trying to attack the husband who is seen recording a video of them. An overlay text on the video read, "Delhi Police Woman Constable Shahdra Preeti Singh". While the video of the "Delhi police cop" allegedly caught cheating appears to be genuine, LatestLY could not independently verify the video.

Female ‘Delhi Police Cop’ Allegedly Caught Cheating by Husband

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashish Singh (@ashishsingh_thakur_)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 05:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).