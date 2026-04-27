Viral Video: Female ‘Delhi Police Cop’ Allegedly Caught Cheating by Husband; Seen Leaving Hotel With Another Man
A viral video purportedly shows a man catching his wife, a Delhi Police constable named Preeti Singh, with another man outside a hotel. The clip features the husband recording the encounter while the other man allegedly attempts to attack him. Though the footage is circulating widely with an overlay identifying the officer, its authenticity has not been independently verified.
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A purported video going viral on social media shows a man allegedly claiming to catch his wife, a Delhi woman police constable, with another man. In the clip, the man is heard saying that he caught his wife Preeti Singh, a woman constable with Delhi police, with another man as the two walked out of a hotel. The video also shows the man with the woman police constable trying to attack the husband who is seen recording a video of them. An overlay text on the video read, "Delhi Police Woman Constable Shahdra Preeti Singh". While the video of the "Delhi police cop" allegedly caught cheating appears to be genuine, LatestLY could not independently verify the video.
Female ‘Delhi Police Cop’ Allegedly Caught Cheating by Husband
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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 05:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).