A video of Two Ticket collectors attacking a traveller in an express train on January 2 near Samastipur in Bihar has turned viral on social media. In the viral video the two two TC’s can be seen badly thrashing the man who was travelling without a ticket in the Pawan Express train. The incident took place near Dholi station. The two TC’s have been suspended after the video went viral on social media. Man Drives Damaged Truck Without Front Wheels At High Speed in Viral Video; Netizens Say 'This is Possible Only in India'

Watch Video:

