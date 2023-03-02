In what can be seen as a case of racial discrimination, a student from Nagaland studying at Mumbai University was allegedly harassed and abused by unknown people in Santacruz. The student identified as Tiapong Tzudir took to Instagram to share his ordeal. In his post, Tzudir said that he was racially abused by some unidentified miscreants outside Mumbai University's Kalina campus. The incident took place on Monday. "I was on my way from my university to get my dinner . And while on my way , some guys threw water and called me so many names . Derogatory ones. Chinese Chinki Manchurian and chu chu whatever," Tzudir said in his post. He also said that he called his hostel mates for help, however, the miscreants had fled by then. Racial Discrimination Against Northeast Students Reduced Due to PM Modi's Outreach, Says Assam CM.

Northeast Student Racially Abused in Mumbai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yatra Kid (@tiapong_tzudir)

