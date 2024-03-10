Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed a public gathering in Haryana's Kurukshetra ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Speaking at the event, Arvind Kejriwal asked people not to make a mistake this time. "Don't vote to elect the PM; vote to elect your MPs. Elect such MPs that work for you in difficult times," he stated. BJP Would Send ED-CBI Even to Lord Ram if He Was in This Era, To Join Party or Go to Jail, Says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Vote To Elect Your MPs

VIDEO | "Don't make a mistake this time. Don't vote to elect the PM; vote to elect your MPs. Elect such MPs that work for you in difficult times," says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal), addressing a public gathering in Kurukshetra, Haryana. (Full video available on PTI… pic.twitter.com/XD5y7gO8ZQ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 10, 2024

