In a development that has sparked controversy, netizens have alleged that a voter slip with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s name, photo, and the BJP ‘Lotus’ symbol was printed by a machine near a polling station in Nagpur. Videos questioning the Election Commission of India (ECI) have been shared widely on social media platforms. The incident has raised eyebrows and led to a flurry of questions about the impartiality of the election process. Critics argue that the presence of a party symbol on a voter slip could potentially influence voters and disrupt the fairness of the electoral process. The ECI has yet to respond to these allegations. Nagpur Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP's Nitin Gadkari Confident of Third Straight Victory, to Face Congress' Vikas Thakre on April 19.

Voter Slip With Nitin Gadkari’s Name

BJP is infamous for mocking rules & Administration for not taking action. @BJP4India activists were seen distributing slips with name of party, candidate- Nitin Gadkari & symbol near polling stations. Also, pandals were erected in BJP colour. Still, no action taken.@ECISVEEP pic.twitter.com/9nYxmjpWbH — Anjaya Anparthi (@anjaya1905) April 19, 2024

