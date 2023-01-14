In yet another incident of road rage in the national capital, a man was hit by a car and then dragged on its bonnet in Rajouri Garden. The accused has been identified and is now being interrogated by the police, reported news agency ANI. The horrific incident got captured on the CCTV nearby and the video has gone viral on social media. Reports said that the fight broke over honking in the area and it took a very serious turn when the man, in a fit of anger drove his car towards the other party and then continued to drag him for over half a km on his car's bonnet. West Bengal Shocker: Woman Sold Off to Delhi's GB Road, Raped Every Night, Saved and Reunited With Her Child in Kolkata.

#WATCH | A man was dragged on car's bonnet in Delhi's Rajouri Garden(12.01) An incident of road rage occured that led to incident shown in video. Case registered under IPC sec 279, 323, 341, 308. Accused identified, being interrogated: Delhi Police (Visuals confirmed by Police) pic.twitter.com/RdVGuU7QXL — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)