Three men were arrested on Friday for shooting crackers from the top of the boot of their moving car on a busy thoroughfare, causing a commotion, police said. The video of the incident was shared widely on social media platforms. A video has gone viral on social media, showing firecrackers being set off on the boot of a driving sedan. The incident occurred near DLF Phase-III in Gurugram, according to Gurugram Police. Viral Video: Four Men Beat Up Cop In Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Case Registered

Watch Viral Video:

#WATCH | A video went viral on social media where some people were seen bursting firecrackers on top of a moving car's boot near DLF Phase-III in Gurugram on Diwali (Oct 24). All three people have been arrested: Preetpal Singh, ACP Gurugram (Source: Viral video) pic.twitter.com/UUFCytYLEy — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2022

