Maharashtra rebel MLAs saw raising slogans in support of Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde in Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati on Thursday, June 23. According to the media sources, 13 MLAs are still with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sena. They are in constant touch with the CM.

Watch Videos:

#WATCH | Assam: In a fresh video from Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati, rebel Maharashtra MLAs - including Eknath Shinde - sit together and raise slogans of "Shinde sa'ab tum aage badho, hum tumhare saath hain."#MaharashtraPoliticalCrisis pic.twitter.com/NwBMpNeuG8 — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2022

A video shared by ANI on Twitter, seen 42 rebel MLAs from Maharashtra - 35 from Shiv Sena, and 7 Independent MLAs in Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati.

#WATCH | Assam | 42 rebel MLAs from Maharashtra - 35 from Shiv Sena and 7 Independent MLAs - seen together at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati.#MaharashtraPoliticalCrisis pic.twitter.com/6MPgq42a3V — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)