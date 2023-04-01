A cab driver was thrashed at the Mumbai airport over parking by private security personnel deployed at the airport. Police have arrested six people on the basis of the statement by the cab driver. The viral video shows the security personnel brutally kicked and punched as he lies on ground. Further investigation into the incident is underway. Uttar Pradesh: Beggar Abused, Beaten by Man in Ghaziabad, Probe Launched After Video Goes Viral.

Watch Video of the Incident:

#WATCH | Cab driver thrashed at Mumbai airport over parking by private security personnel deployed at the airport. 6 people arrested on the basis of the statement by the cab driver: Mumbai Police (Video confirmed by Police) pic.twitter.com/dWkULFbwsV — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2023

