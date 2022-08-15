On the occasion of 76th Independence Day, the Indian Navy warships hoisted the Tricolour across six continents, three oceans, and six different time zones. The Indian Navy shared a video of the same and said that they are celebrating the ceremonial flag hoisting onboard Indian Naval ships in each continent.

