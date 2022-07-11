In a shocking incident that took place in Tamil Naud's Chennai, supporters of O Paneerselvam broke open the door of the AIADMK office, ahead of the party's general council meeting being led by E Palaniswami. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Earlier, a clash-like situation broke out between the supporters of AIADMK leaders E Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam near party headquarters ahead of the General Council meeting.

