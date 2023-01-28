Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra on Saturday resumed from Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir. PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the Bharat Jodo Yatra of the Jammu and Kashmir leg. On Friday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has cancelled his walk as part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra for the day after it entered Kashmir Valley, with the party alleging a security lapse and claiming the police arrangements by the Union territory administration “completely collapsed”. Bharat Jodo Yatra: Jammu and Kashmir Administration Rejects Claims of Security Lapse at Rahul Gandhi-Led March; Says ‘Mindful of Safety Concerns’.

Mehbooba Mufti Joins Rahul Gandhi in the Yatra

#WATCH | Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Awantipora, Jammu & Kashmir. PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti joins Rahul Gandhi in the yatra. (Video: AICC) pic.twitter.com/l3fLfIoTu5 — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2023

