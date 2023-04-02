A heartwarming video of Simon Wong, High Commissioner of Singapore to India dancing with folk artists has gone viral on social media. As per reports, High Commissioner Simon Wong was seen dancing with folk artists as he participated in the G20 Tourism Working Group meeting which took place in Darjeeling on Saturday, April 1. The 45-second video clip shows Simon Wong dancing and matching steps as joins a folk artists group in Darjeeling. Second G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting to Be Held in Siliguri, Darjeeling from April 1.

High Commissioner Simon Wong Dances With Folk Artists

#WATCH | High Commissioner of Singapore to India, Simon Wong danced with folk artists as he participated in the G20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Darjeeling yesterday (Video credit: High Commissioner Simon Wong ) pic.twitter.com/K7VSuJ9FD9 — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2023

