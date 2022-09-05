In a video that has gone viral on social media, a man who was rescued by local security guards after he was stuck on a waterlogged road. In the 1-minute 40-second video clip, the man can be seen stuck in the middle of a waterlogged street after heavy rains lashed several parts of Karnataka. As the video moves further, the local security guards present there can be seen rushing to his aid as they help him to come to a place of safety. The incident took place near Marathahalli-Silk Board junction road in Bengaluru.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Karnataka: A man was rescued by local security guards after he was stuck on a waterlogged road near Marathahalli-Silk Board junction road in Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/gFnZtzk6mu — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2022

