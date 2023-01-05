Maharshi cup began in Bhopal on Thursday. Players were seen paying cricket match wearing dhoti-kurta while the umpiring and commentary is being done in the Sanskrit language. A video of the commentary has now surfaced on social media. The goal of organising the tournament is to promote the ancient Sanskrit language and sportsmanship among the Vedic family. Apart from cash prizes for winning teams, players will be honoured with Vedic books and a 100-year panchang. Viral Video Alert! Delhi Cabbie's Conversation in Sanskrit With Passenger Wows Internet - WATCH

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: 'Maharshi Cup', with Cricket commentary and umpiring in the Sanskrit language, started in Bhopal today. The players played the match while wearing a dhoti-kurta. pic.twitter.com/ChGodvioMF — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) January 5, 2023

