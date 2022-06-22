Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray today left his official residence amid a rebellion by senior cabinet member Eknath Shinde that has put a question mark on the stability of the state government. He in a Facebook live address today said, "If my own people don't want me as Chief Minister, he should walk up to me and say so... I'm ready to resign... I am Balasaheb's son, I am not after a post... If you want me to resign, let me resign and take all my belongings to Matoshree".

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray leaves from Versha Bungalow in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/50KgWLlAx0 — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2022

