On the occasion of Gudi Padwa a group of women in Maharashtra's Nagpur perform lezim folk dance on the streets on Wednesday. Gudhi Padwa procession is been taken out every year to celebrate Marathi New Year 2023, The first day of the Chaitra month to mark the beginning of the New Year in Maharashtra on March 22. Gudi Padwa 2023 Wishes: Celebrate Marathi New Year by Sharing These Gudhi Padva Greetings, Quotes, WhatsApp Messages, Facebook Images and HD Wallpapers.

Lezim Dance at Gudi Padwa Shobha Yatra

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Gudi Padwa is being celebrated. Visuals of vibrant celebrations from Nagpur pic.twitter.com/Zn2UnHapKF — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2023

