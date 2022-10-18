Pakistan's director-general of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Mohsin Butt who is attending the Interpol conference in Delhi, refused to answer when a reporter asked him if Pakistan will handover underworld don Dawood Ibrahim & Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed to India. The meeting is being held in India after a gap of about 25 years. It was last held in 1997.

Watch Video:

