Bihar Police on Tuesday lathi-charged aspirants qualified for Bihar Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) and Central Teachers’ Eligibility Test (CTET). Police lathi-charged the teacher aspirants in Patna. The aspirants were holding protest against the state government demanding their recruitment. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Punjab Police Lathi-Charge Mazdoor Union Members Marching Towards CM Bhagwant Mann’s Residence in Sangrur (Watch Video).

Watch Video: Bihar Police Lathi-Charge Aspirants in Patna

#WATCH | Police lathi-charge aspirants qualified for Bihar Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) and Central Teachers’ Eligibility Test (CTET) holding protest against the state government demanding their recruitment, in Patna pic.twitter.com/G5aXGd2om9 — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)