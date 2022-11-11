On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented an honorary doctorate to music maestro Ilayaraja at the 36th Convocation Ceremony of Gandhigram Rural Institute, Dindigul. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Governor RN Ravi, and others were also present at the ceremony. Tamil Nadu Rains: Five Weddings Delayed After Heavy Rainfall Leaves Pulianthope’s Anjineyar Temple Premises Water Logged (Watch Video).

PM Modi Presents Honorary Doctorate to Ilayaraja

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents an honorary doctorate to music maestro Ilayaraja at the 36th Convocation Ceremony of Gandhigram Rural Institute, Dindigul. Chief Minister MK Stalin, Governor RN Ravi, and others present at the ceremony. pic.twitter.com/WLtVYpuA4n — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2022

