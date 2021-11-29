Lamborghini India organised a 3-day community drive of 50 Lamborghini cars in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla. Owners of 50 Lamboghini cars participated in the rally from Gurugram to Shimla in the hills. The 400-kms long rally was flagged-off from Khidki Daula toll in Gurugram on November 27. The rally, which witnessed a good participation from women, had its first stop at Chandigarh. It also included a prized Lamborghini sports car.

#WATCH | Shimla: Lamborghini India organized a 3-day community drive of 50 Lamborghini cars from Gurugram (Haryana) to Charabra in Himachal Pradesh pic.twitter.com/1kkkrlNiDa — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2021

