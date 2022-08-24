A terrorist captured over the weekend from Jammu and Kashmir 's Rajouri has now revealed that he was part of a group tasked with carrying out a suicide mission in India. Tabarak Hussain was captured by the Indian Army on August 21 as he along with three-four terrorists tried to infiltrate the Line of Control. "I, along with four to five others, had come here on a suicide mission....sent by Colonel Yunus of Pakistan Army . He gave me Rs 30,000 to target the Indian Army. Had recceed or or two posts of the Indian Army," Hussain told news agency ANI today. He is currently recuperating at the Army's hospital in Rajouri.

#WATCH | Tabarak Hussain, a fidayeen suicide attacker from PoK, captured by the Indian Army on 21 August at LOC in Jhangar sector of Naushera, Rajouri, says he was tasked by Pakistan Army's Col. Yunus to attack the Indian Army for around Rs 30,000 pic.twitter.com/UWsz5tdh2L — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2022

