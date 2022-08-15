High tension prevailed in Jangaon village when a clash broke out between workers of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers during state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar's Praja Sangrama Yatra on August 15. Reports say that several people were injured in the clash. "Both parties attacked each other. Police brought situation under control. If we receive complaint, case will be registered," said Telangana police.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Telangana: Clash b/w BJP & TRS workers during state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar's Praja Sangrama Yatra, in Jangaon. Injuries reported Police say, "Both parties attacked each other.Police brought situation under control. If we receive complaint, case will be registered" pic.twitter.com/XB7lSfdoA7 — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)