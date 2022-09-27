Reacting to the Ankita Bhandari murder case, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that the only reason she is dead is, that she refused to become a prostitute. In a video that has gone viral on social media, Gandhi said that Bhandari died as she refused to become a prostitute. He also salmmed the BJP govt in Uttarakhand. Earlier in the day, SIT in-charge, DIG P Renuka Devi said that one scooter and one motorbike used in the crime have been recovered. "A couple and other related persons, who had worked in Vantara Resort in the past, have also been called for questioning," she added.

Rahul Gandhi Reacts to Ankita Bhandari Murder, Slams BJP Govt in Uttarakhand

#WATCH | The only reason she is dead is, that she refused to become a prostitute, says Congress MP Rahul Gandhi speaks on Ankita Bhandari murder case, slams BJP govt in Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/at6F37kGNm — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)