The NDRF team that went to help in the devastating earthquake in Turkey under ‘Operation Dost’ returned on Friday. The team was warmly welcomed and greeted at Adana airport upon their return. More than 41,000 people died so far due to the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on February 6. India's NDRF, Turkish Army Pull Eight-Year-Old Girl Alive From Rubble in Miracle Rescue in Earthquake-Hit Turkey's Gaziantep (Watch Video).

NDRF Team Gets Warm Welcome at Adana Airport:

#WATCH | Turkey: India's NDRF personnel were warmly welcomed at Adana Airpot after they returned from rescue & search operations in various earthquake-hit areas of Turkey. pic.twitter.com/eovdanIaS7 — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2023

