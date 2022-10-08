SDRF launched rescue operations to save man who got stuck in a raging river after his car fell into it. The incident happened near Sri Yantra Tapoo in Pauri Garhwal district. Rescue operations were hampered by darkness. With no arrangement of lights at the site of the accident, the rescue operation took time. The rescued man is a local resident and is safe.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: In an operation, late last night, SDRF(State Disaster Response Force)rescued a man who got stuck in a raging river near Sri Yantra Tapoo in Pauri Garhwal district after his car fell into it. The rescued man is a local resident & is safe. (Video Source:SDRF) pic.twitter.com/dduE2y7JDU — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)