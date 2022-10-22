Arnab Goswami has spoken about the abuse and terrible treatment he endured after his arrest in November 2020. Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV in an interview with ANI told that he was physically assaulted and thrashed during his arrest in the TRP scam. The Mumbai police had arrested the editor-in-chief of Republic Media Network on November 4, 2020.

Watch Interview:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)