West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee expressed grief over demise of PM Narendra Modi's Mother here today. PM Modi's Mother Heeraben Modi's death has left the entire nation mourning. In the video, Mamata Banerjee can be seen confronting PM Modi over video conferencing during an event in Howrah. Today is a day of great loss, may god give you strength, she said. She also thanked Prime Minister for showing up virtually for an important event in Kolkata. Heeraben Modi Dies: BJP Leaders Praise ‘Karmayogi’ PM Narendra Modi for Continuing With Official Engagements Despite Personal Grief.

Watch Mamata Banerjee Express Grief Over Heeraben Modi's Demise:

#WATCH | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee expresses condolences to PM Modi, over the demise of his mother Heeraben Modi, during an event in Howrah that was attended by PM Modi through video conferencing. (Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/qNnqaCtxSS — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022

