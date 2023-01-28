According to reports, a Sukhoi-30 and Mirage 2000 aircraft crashed near Morena in Madhya Pradesh. Pictures and videos of the wreckage seen have gone viral on social media. A search and rescue operation has been launched. Reportedly, the two aircraft had taken off from the Gwalior air base where an exercise was going on.

Sukhoi-30, Mirage 2000 aircrafts crash in Madhya Pradesh

#WATCH | Wreckage seen. A Sukhoi-30 and Mirage 2000 aircraft crashed near Morena, Madhya Pradesh. Search and rescue operations launched. The two aircraft had taken off from the Gwalior air base where an exercise was going on. pic.twitter.com/xqCJ2autOe — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)