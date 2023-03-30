US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday tweeted that "We are deeply concerned over Russia’s announcement it has detained a U.S. citizen journalist." He further urged US citizens living or travelling in Russia to "leave immediately." Wall Street Journal Reporter Evan Gershkovich Detained in Russia’s Yekaterinburg on Spying Allegations.

Check Tweet:

"We are deeply concerned over Russia’s announcement it has detained a U.S. citizen journalist," tweets US Secretary of State Antony Blinken; urges US citizens living or travelling in Russia to "leave immediately" pic.twitter.com/ACk08KLyZb — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2023

Detention

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)