Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while addressing the media after presenting the Interim Budget in Parliament on Thursday, February 1 said that the government intends to reduce the Fiscal Deficit to 5.1% in the Union Budget 2024-25. "It clearly indicates that we are on track to meet the glide path which was set in 2021-22 and that we are well on track to meet the 4.5% fiscal deficit on or below 4.5 even by FY 26", she stated. Highlighting the developmental initiatives undertaken by the current government over the past decade, Sitharaman said "On governance, this budget speaks from a position where we have delivered on development, we have better managed the economy with correct intentions, correct policies and correct decision. So it's a governance with care, conviction and confidence". NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant Hails Nirmala Sitharaman's Interim Budget 2024, Calls It Inclusive and Progressive (Watch Video)

We Are on the Right Track for Viksit Bharat: FM

#WATCH | Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says, "The budget deficit, fiscal deficit 5.8% which is much lower than the 5.9... Similarly, for the 2024-25 budget, we've given 5.1 as the fiscal deficit. So clearly indicating that we are on track to meet the glide path which… pic.twitter.com/3Wy2C60O9r — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2024

This Govt Has Delivered on Development: FM

VIDEO | Interim Budget 2024: "This is an interim budget presented just before the (2024 Lok Sabha) elections... On governance, this budget speaks from a position where we have delivered on development, we have better managed the economy with correct intentions, correct policies… pic.twitter.com/4UrqAAmc56 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 1, 2024

