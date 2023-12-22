Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday announced that the state government will withdraw the order banning hijab in schools and colleges in the state. He stated, "the choice of clothes is one's own prerogative". He added that women can "wear anything they want." He also accused the BJP of dividing people and dividing society on the basis of clothes, dress and caste. Hijab Ban in Karnataka: Siddaramaiah-Led Congress Government Likely To Revoke Ban on Hijab in Educational Institutes.

Hijab Ban to Be Lifted in Karnataka

On Hijab ban in the state, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah says "We will take back that decision, there is no Hijab ban now. Women can go out wearing hijab. I have told the officials to take back the order (previous govt order). Dressing and eating food is our choice, why should I… pic.twitter.com/UA6HJ7pnnV — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)