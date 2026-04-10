The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday, April 9, said that light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning activity is likely to continue over Northeast India during the next 5 days. "Isolated heavy rainfall also likely over Sikkim, South Assam, Tripura on 09th April and over Arunachal Pradesh on 09th & 10th April," IMD said. The weather agency further added that a gradual rise in maximum temperatures is likely over the Western Himalayan Region by 6-8 degrees Celsius; 8-10 degrees Celsius over the plains of Northwest India; 4-6 degrees Celsius over Central India till April 15. That said, the weather forecasting service Windy has not predicted any rainfall in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Bengaluru for today, April 10. Similarly, no rainfall warning has been issued for Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla for Friday.

Mumbai Weather Today, April 10

Delhi Weather Today, April 10

Chennai Weather Today, April 10

Bengaluru Weather Today, April 10

Hyderabad Weather Today, April 10

Kolkata Weather Today, April 10

Shimla Weather Today, April 10

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