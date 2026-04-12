India is set to experience hot and mostly dry weather on April 12, with cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata witnessing high temperatures and humid conditions with little to no rainfall expected. Clear to hazy skies will dominate most regions, while coastal areas may see breezy afternoons. Meanwhile, Shimla could experience relatively cooler weather with partly cloudy skies. Overall, no significant rainfall activity is predicted across major metros, with heat and humidity remaining the primary weather concern. Tornado in Jammu: Rare 10-Minute Twister in Akhnoor Stuns Locals, First Such Event in Region’s History (Watch Video).

Mumbai Weather Today, April 12

Delhi Weather Today, April 12

Bengaluru Weather Today, April 12

Chennai Weather Today, April 12

Hyderabad Weather Today, April 12

Kolkata Weather Today, April 12

Shimla Weather Today, April 12

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