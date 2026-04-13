India is set to experience hot and mostly dry weather on Monday, April 13, with cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata witnessing high temperatures and humid conditions with little to no rainfall expected. Clear to hazy skies will dominate most regions, while coastal areas may see breezy afternoons. Meanwhile, Shimla could experience relatively cooler weather with partly cloudy skies. Overall, no significant rainfall activity is predicted across major metros, with heat and humidity remaining the primary weather concern. Mumbai Weather and Rain Forecast for MI vs RCB IPL 2026 Match.

Mumbai Weather Today, April 13

Delhi Weather Today, April 13

Bengaluru Weather Today, April 13

Chennai Weather Today, April 13

Hyderabad Weather Today, April 13

Kolkata Weather Today, April 13

Shimla Weather Today, April 13

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