Weather across major Indian cities on April 14, 2026, is expected to remain largely hot and dry, with rising temperatures dominating most regions. Delhi will see clear skies and temperatures nearing 38°C, while Mumbai stays warm and humid with coastal breezes. Chennai and Hyderabad are likely to experience intense heat, with highs above 35°C. Bengaluru may witness partly cloudy skies with chances of light showers, offering slight relief. Kolkata is expected to remain hot and humid with limited rain chances, while Shimla will enjoy relatively cooler weather with mild cloud cover. Overall, no significant rainfall is predicted across major metros. Weather Forecast Today, April 13: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla.

Mumbai Weather Today, April 14

Delhi Weather Today, April 14

Chennai Weather Today, April 14

Bengaluru Weather Today, April 14

Hyderabad Weather Today, April 14

Kolkata Weather Today, April 14

Shimla Weather Today, April 14

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