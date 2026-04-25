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Socially INDIA Weather Forecast Today, April 25, 2026: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla Mumbai may see partly cloudy skies with chances of light rain, while Delhi is likely to remain warm under hazy sunshine, on April 25. Chennai is expected to stay hot and humid, whereas Bengaluru and Hyderabad could witness evening showers with intermittent cloud cover. Read in

हिंदी

India is expected to witness a mix of heat, humidity and scattered rainfall across major cities on Saturday, April 25, 2026, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Mumbai may see partly cloudy skies with chances of light rain, while Delhi is likely to remain warm under hazy sunshine, on April 25. Chennai is expected to stay hot and humid, whereas Bengaluru and Hyderabad could witness evening showers with intermittent cloud cover. Kolkata may experience thunderstorms along with high humidity levels, while Shimla is likely to remain relatively cool with cloudy conditions. The IMD has advised residents to check local forecasts before making travel plans. Heat Wave Alert: IMD Issues Warning for Multiple States As Temperatures Rise, Check Full List.

Mumbai Weather Today, April 25

Delhi Weather Today, April 25

Chennai Weather Today, April 25

Bengaluru Weather Today, April 25

Hyderabad Weather Today, April 25

Kolkata Weather Today, April 25

Shimla Weather Today, April 25

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 05:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).