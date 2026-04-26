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Socially INDIA Weather Forecast Today, April 26, 2026: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla IMD said that heat wave conditions are likely over northwest and central India during the next three days and abate thereafter. "Thunderstorm activity also likely over East India during next one week," IMD added. Check the weather forecast for today, April 26, 2026, along with rainfall predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Shimla, and Bengaluru. Read in

हिंदी

On Saturday, April 25, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that heat wave conditions are likely over northwest and central India during the next three days and abate thereafter. "Thunderstorm activity also likely over East India during next one week; Northwest India during 28 April- 01May; central India during 27-29 April and South Peninsular India during 28-30 April," IMD said. The weather agency further added that fairly widespread to widespread rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) is likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, and northeast India during the week. "Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely over Sub Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and northeast India during the week," IMD added. That said, the weather forecasting service Windy has not predicted any rainfall in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and Bengaluru for today, April 26. Similarly, no rainfall warning has been issued for Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla for Sunday. Heatwave Alert: IMD Issues Heatwave Warning for Northwest and Central India; These States Will Experience Warm Nights.

Mumbai Weather Today, April 26

Delhi Weather Today, April 26

Chennai Weather Today, April 26

Bengaluru Weather Today, April 26

Hyderabad Weather Today, April 26

Kolkata Weather Today, April 26

Shimla Weather Today, April 26

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2026 05:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).